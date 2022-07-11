Tory hopefuls line up to challenge Sunak

Tax at forefront

Rishi Sunak may face toughest challenge from Liz Truss

Rivals fighting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and the next Prime Minister have exposed a gulf over the direction of tax policies.

Most of those seeking the job have declared a plan to cut taxes, pitching their campaigns against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s record of raising taxes and cautious approach to public finances.

Promises to cut taxes may prove popular among the membership fearful that the cost of living is undermining support for the party on the doorstep and among business leaders. In particular there are pledges to reduce corporation tax and National Insurance.