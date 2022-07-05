Three LIV rebels allowed to play at Scottish Open

Golf at war

By a Daily Business reporter |

The Scottish Open is played at the Renaissance Club

Three of the rebel LIV Golf players have been given permission to take part in this week’s Scottish Open but the the decision has only heightened splits in the game.

Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegu will play at the Renaissance Club after their DP World Tour suspensions were temporarily lifted at a Sport Resolutions (UK) hearing.

The DP World Tour issued £100,000 fines for members involved in the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club last month and also initially banned those players from playing the three co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour.

Those events are this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship, along with next week’s Barracuda Championship.

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour chief executive, said: “I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s hearing, but will abide by the decision.

“It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.

“The make-up of the field for the Genesis Scottish Open will be advised in due course, but based on this decision the field size will increase beyond 156. We will make further comment on this in due course.”