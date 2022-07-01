Thatcher built more social housing than SNP

Tory homes

Social housing provision is lower than in the 1980s

More social housing was built in Scotland by the Thatcher government than by the SNP, according to new analysis.

Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives, regularly derided for their policies in Scotland by the left-leaning nationalists, oversaw the building of 63,795 social homes in Scotland between 1979 and 1990.

Over a similar number of years between 2009 and 2020 the SNP was responsible for 56,823 completions .

This means that 12.3% more houses (6,972) were built for the social sector in Scotland by the Thatcher government compared to the current SNP administration.

The peak year for Scottish social house building occurred in 1970 when 34,906 homes were completed. This was also the year when the most houses in total were built in all sectors with 43,126 completed across Scotland.

By 1978 the number of social houses being completed (11,335) was overtaken by private housing (14,443) and this has remained the case ever since.

In 2020 the total number of homes completed was 14,834 with just 4,200 in social housing. While the pandemic will have impacted this figure there have only been two years in the last decade when more than 20,000 homes have been completed in Scotland.

David Alexander, chief executive at DJ Alexander Scotland, which compiled the data, commented: “We can see from these numbers that the shortage of homes in Scotland has been a long-term, growing issue and that successive governments in London and Edinburgh have simply not addressed the continued need to provide a regular supply of homes in the social housing sector.

“The result has seen demand constantly exceeding supply resulting in 132,000 people on the waiting list for social housing with little expectation of sufficient homes being provided for them in the coming decade.”

He added: “Scotland rightly remains a popular place to live and work yet housing remains an issue that is largely unplanned and disorganised. We need a coherent long term housing strategy which provides homes for people in the places where they want to live.”