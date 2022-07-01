Update:

Tory homes

Thatcher built more social housing than SNP

| July 1, 2022
Scottish-Borders-Housing
Social housing provision is lower than in the 1980s

More social housing was built in Scotland by the Thatcher government than by the SNP, according to new analysis.

Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives, regularly derided for their policies in Scotland by the left-leaning nationalists, oversaw the building of 63,795 social homes in Scotland between 1979 and 1990.

Over a similar number of years between 2009 and 2020 the SNP was responsible for 56,823 completions .

This means that 12.3% more houses (6,972) were built for the social sector in Scotland by the Thatcher government compared to the current SNP administration.

The peak year for Scottish social house building occurred in 1970 when 34,906 homes were completed. This was also the year when the most houses in total were built in all sectors with 43,126 completed across Scotland.

By 1978 the number of social houses being completed (11,335) was overtaken by private housing (14,443) and this has remained the case ever since.

Newsletter

In 2020 the total number of homes completed was 14,834 with just 4,200 in social housing. While the pandemic will have impacted this figure there have only been two years in the last decade when more than 20,000 homes have been completed in Scotland.

David Alexander, chief executive at DJ Alexander Scotland, which compiled the data, commented: “We can see from these numbers that the shortage of homes in Scotland has been a long-term, growing issue and that successive governments in London and Edinburgh have simply not addressed the continued need to provide a regular supply of homes in the social housing sector.

“The result has seen demand constantly exceeding supply resulting in 132,000 people on the waiting list for social housing with little expectation of sufficient homes being provided for them in the coming decade.”

He added: “Scotland rightly remains a popular place to live and work yet housing remains an issue that is largely unplanned and disorganised. We need a coherent long term housing strategy which provides homes for people in the places where they want to live.”

, News, Construction, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lea Harrison

Union condemns 16% pay rise for trams boss

Union leaders have described a 16% pay rise for the boss of Edinburgh Trams asRead More

Stephen Barclay

Cabinet split over VAT cut to ease cost of living

UK government ministers are at loggerheads over a proposed cut in VAT to help householdsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.