Taylor family buys out Mackie’s crisps partner

Rebranding plan

Deal: James Taylor and Mac Mackie

Mackie’s of Scotland has sold its shares in its crisps and snacking business to joint venture partner, the Taylor family, who will relaunch it next year under a new brand.

The deal will see the Mackie family focus on developing its ice cream and chocolate business.

The two families launched the Mackies at Taypack joint venture in 2009 to produce crisps from a base near the Taylor’s potato farm in Errol, Perthshire. It now produces more than two million bags a month.

The company’s offering has been extended over the years to include popcorn and the “Lentil waves” range of popped chips.

The Taylor family, which was the majority shareholder in the joint venture, said production will continue at Errol, but the business will be rebranded in mid-2023 to reflect the Taylor family’s ownership.

James Taylor, managing director of Mackie’s at Taypack, said: “This next exciting stage in our development is made possible by the success of the joint venture to date, in particular the expertise and support from Mackie’s.

“We have some exciting growth plans and innovative products in the pipeline, which will ensure the continued success of the business under its new brand in the years ahead.”

Mac Mackie, managing director of Mackie’s of Scotland, Scotland’s fifth most shopped food brand, said: “Innovation and progression are at the heart of Mackie’s, and we will continue the development of our premium ice cream and chocolate ranges at the heart of our success.”