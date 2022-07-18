Sunak and Truss pull out of TV leadership debate

Sky cancels programme

Candidates have been hurling insults at each other

Sky News has cancelled a third televised debate on the Conservative leadership race after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out.

Their decision comes amid concerns among Tory MPs about the damage to the party caused by candidates exchanging insults and accusations during the debates on Channel Four and ITV.

Four candidates are expected to remain after today’s vote among MPs and with two withdrawing from the public screening Sky decided to pull the plug on Tuesday night’s scheduled broadcast.

“Two of the ​three candidates currently leading in the MPs’ ballots – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – have confirmed to Sky News that they do not want to take part,” said Sky in a statement.

“Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party. Both are very welcome to take part in future Sky News televised debates.”