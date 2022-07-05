Sunak and Javid quit Cabinet over PM’s apology

MINISTERS RESIGN

Boris Johnson’s apology was followed by Rishi Sunak’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s future was hanging in the balance tonight as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both resigned from his Cabinet over a lack of leadership from Downing Street.

Their decisions, which came with minutes of each other, followed another grovelling apology from the Prime Minister, this time over his appointment of shamed MP Chris Pincher.

Two more senior MPs later resigned from the Government. Red Wall Tory Jonathan Gullis has left his role as parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland Secretary, saying the Conservative Party has been “more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country”.

Saqib Bhatti has quit as a PPS in the Department of Health and Social Care, following his boss out of office.

The pound hit a fresh low after the announcements. The currency was down 1.5%, sinking to $1.1923.

In his resignation letter, Mr Sunak told the PM that “we cannot continue like this”.

He added: “The public rightly expect Government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Meanwhile, Mr Javid publicly questioned Mr Johnson’s integrity, competence and ability to act in the national interest.

He told the PM: “It is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this Government.

“I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government.”

Sajid Javid: second resignation

It is the second time Mr Javid has resigned from the Johnson government, having stood down as Chancellor.

Senior Tories urged Mr Johnson’s top team to pull the plug on his premiership after No 10 admitted he knew a misconduct complaint was upheld against the man he made deputy chief whip.

However, it is understood that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg will stick by the beleaguered PM.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing.

“Tory cabinet ministers have known all along who this Prime Minister is. They have been his cheerleaders throughout this sorry saga. Backing him when he broke the law. Backing him when he lied repeatedly. Backing him when he mocked the sacrifices of the British people.

“In doing so, they have been complicit every step of the way as he has disgraced his office and let down his country.