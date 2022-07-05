Stead’s Place and Cosmedicare hospital under way

Property round-up

Stead’s Place will feature homes for rent

Construction is due to begin on Drum Property Group’s redevelopment of Stead’s Place on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

The long-running and contentious project near the foot of the Walk, was approved by the council last year and will see the 2.9-acre site regenerated.

Refurbishment of the sandstone building fronting the Walk, which was initially earmarked for demolition, is nearing completion.

The site has been earmarked for development by the council since 2008 and consisted largely of an aged industrial estate and office space.

Drum will build 110 build-to-rent apartments for Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate Investment Management (REIM), which has agreed to forward-fund the development. The apartments will be completed by spring 2024.

The final phase of construction will start at the end of the year, and will comprise of 38 affordable homes, owned and operated by registered social landlord, Hillcrest Homes, linking Leith Walk to Pilrig Park.

Cosmedicare starts work on day case hospital

New home: hospital will occupy former food outlet

Work has begun on a £2.5 million day case hospital in Glasgow city centre developed by Cosmedicare UK, the privately-owned cosmetic surgery provider.

The Sauchiehall Street facility will be housed in an 8,500 sq. ft, B-listed red sandstone tenement building, which formerly housed Slumdog Bar & Kitchen. It will be a welcome addition to an area that has suffered badly a decline in city centre retail.

It is the third outlet for Cosmedicare UK’s owner Gill Baird who has a cosmetic surgery at Edinburgh Park and the St Ellen’s Hospital in Livingston, which opened in October last year.

The Glasgow hospital is due to open in October.

Burges Salmon adds space in Edinburgh

Law firm Burges Salmon has expanded its Edinburgh office by acquiring a further 3,000 sq ft at Atria One on Morrison Street.

The firm now employs 45 staff in Edinburgh and Roger Bull, managing partner, said:“This exciting office expansion will support our future growth and for it to come only three years after opening in Scotland is testament to the hard work of all those involved in making our Edinburgh office such a success.”