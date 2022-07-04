Starmer: ‘Labour will not take UK back into EU’

Reform not return

Sir Keir Starmer: no going back

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear that his party would not take the UK back into the EU, nor into the single market or customs union.

Instead, he said a Labour government would “Make Brexit work” through a five-point plan led by a reform of agricultural terms that Sir Keir has highlighted as a key blockage in the Northern Ireland talks.

His insistence that there will be no going back on the Brexit decision brought derision from the SNP whose Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Sir Keir’s position “strengthened the case for independence”.

In a speech to the Centre for European Reform, Sir Keir said that being outside of the Single Market and a Customs Union meant Britain could not deliver complete frictionless trade with the EU.

“But there are things we can do to make trade easier,” he said, such as following EU food safety and standards to remove some of the barriers associated with the border trade problems in Northern Ireland.

Sir Keir insisted that there was no sense in returning to the past by pressing to rejoin the EU,” he said.

“There are some who say, ‘We don’t need to make Brexit work. We need to reverse it. I couldn’t disagree more. With Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

“The reason I say this is simple. Nothing about revisiting those rows will help stimulate growth or bring down food prices or help British business thrive in the modern world.