MPs disciplined
Speaker ejects Alba pair from rowdy Commons
Two Scottish nationalist MPs were today ejected from the House of Commons amid rowdy scenes ahead of Boris Johnson’s appearance at prime minister’s questions.
Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who deserted the SNP for the Alba party, were told to “shut up and get out” by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
He was unable to stop Mr MacAskill calling “we need a referendum”. Both MPs refused to be seated.
When the two MPs refused to comply, the Serjeant at Arms was asked to escort them from the Chamber.
They said they had been protesting about the PM’s refusal to grant consent for indyref2.
Mr Johnson was seen gesturing to Mr MacAskill to sit down as he tried to answer the first question at PMQs.
As Tory MPs increased their noisy demands for the Alba Party MPs to cease standing, Sir Lindsay angrily intervened.
He shouted: “Order! Order! I will not tolerate such behaviour, if you want to go out, go out now.
“But if you stand again I will order you out. Make your mind up; either shut up or get out.”
Sir Lindsay was also forced to tell Tory MPs to “shut up” as the fierce exchange threatened to get out of control.
The Speaker then formally requested the suspension of Mr MacAskill and Mr Hanvey by following the Commons convention of naming them. This means they will now be suspended from the House.
View video here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av-embeds/62150507/vpid/p0cll6q5
The Alba Party later issued a statement, saying: “This afternoon we spoke truth to the very heart of the British establishment, and they did not like it.
“Westminster has no intention of listening to Scotland. To regain our independence we must press our Claim of Right and bend whichever UK Government is in power to the will of the people of Scotland.”