Speaker ejects Alba pair from rowdy Commons

MPs disciplined

By a Daily Business reporter |

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: ordered Alba MPs out of the Chamber

Two Scottish nationalist MPs were today ejected from the House of Commons amid rowdy scenes ahead of Boris Johnson’s appearance at prime minister’s questions.

Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who deserted the SNP for the Alba party, were told to “shut up and get out” by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He was unable to stop Mr MacAskill calling “we need a referendum”. Both MPs refused to be seated.

When the two MPs refused to comply, the Serjeant at Arms was asked to escort them from the Chamber.

They said they had been protesting about the PM’s refusal to grant consent for indyref2.

Mr Johnson was seen gesturing to Mr MacAskill to sit down as he tried to answer the first question at PMQs.