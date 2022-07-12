Smart move for Gigged.AI | Cytomos raises funds

Tech round-up

Rich Wilson and Craig Short

Gigged.AI, an AI-driven “talent matching” company, has been awarded a £100,000 Smart: Scotland grant from Scottish Enterprise to develop its platform.

The Glasgow-based company was founded by Rich Wilson and Craig Short in 2021 in response to the growth of the gig economy and changes in how people work since COVID.

The company sits within the Scottish Enterprise Scaling Services portfolio, which supports early-stage high growth scale ups.

In addition to receiving grant funding and strategic advice from Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International (SDI) is helping the company explore overseas interest in its technology.

Gigged.AI was launched with support from The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, before securing growth funding from Innovate UK.

The company went on to double the size of its team following the completion of an over-subscribed investment round led by Techstart Ventures.

Mr Wilson, CEO, said: “North America is a huge target market for Gigged.AI and we have a significant pipeline already generated. This grant allows us to deliver to that pipeline in early 2023 while SDI have already created strong links with future investors and clients in Silicon Valley.”

Cytomos, an Edinburgh-based life science company, has secured £1.6 million from three investors – Archangels, Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital – to enhance its technology. Burges Salmon advised Cytomos.