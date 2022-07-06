Skyscanner and Boda founders back Swurf app

Remote working

Nikki Gibson: major step forward (pic: Terry Murden)

Swurf, the innovative app that connects remote workers with spaces and hosts, has secured significant funding from entrepreneurs Gareth Williams and Anna Lagerqvist Christopherson.

The company, founded in Edinburgh last year by events and marketing businesswoman Nikki Gibson, has also appointed a director in Leeds to grow the business south of the border.

Mr Williams is co-founder of the Scotland-headquartered Skyscanner travel search engine business, while Ms Christopherson jointly established the Boda Bar Group in Edinburgh..

Ms Gibson worked in events, sales and marketing for many years, when she spotted a gap in the market with more people working remotely during the pandemic.

With many people preferring to continue to be remote workers at least some of the time, the app links individuals – Swurfers – with spaces, including hotels, bars and restaurants, where they can get on with their jobs, network and collaborate.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for May this year found that about of quarter of UK workers were adopting a hybrid model. With no sign of a rush back to the workplace full-time, people are still expected to be looking for various places to base themselves and connect with others.

New investors: Gareth Williams and Anna Lagerqvist Christopherson

Ms Gibson said: “Getting investment from Gareth and Anna represents a major step forward for Swurf as we continue to expand quickly.

“It’s great that successful investors and entrepreneurs of their calibre have chosen to support Swurf and have bought into our ambitious plans. Until now I have funded the business myself, as well as receiving a Scottish Government Digital Boost Grant earlier this year to further develop my app with a focus on more engagement for users and hosts.

“I came up with the idea of Swurf while working from home in Edinburgh during the pandemic. I realised people wanted somewhere they could go to work and connect with others, away from their own four walls, and venues were looking for new ways to bring in clients and generate business.

“The Swurf model has worked well and we continue to sign up new hosts and users across the UK as we build up our community, with an eye on global expansion. Our vision is to have a virtual network of international Swurfers.”