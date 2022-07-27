Update:

Record contracts

ScottishPower to hire 1,000 in green surge

| July 27, 2022
Keith Anderson ScottishPower
Keith Anderson: critical issue (pic: Terry Murden)

Energy giant ScottishPower is hiring at least 1,000 workers across the UK over the next year to fulfil a record number of contracts to build wind turbines.

The Glasgow-based company, part of Spanish group Iberdrola, will invest £4 billion in 16 mainly offshore and onshore wind and solar farms.

It will also invest millions in its distribution arm to get power from the offshore turbines to homes across the country.

ScottishPower boss Keith Anderson said: “The future of energy in the UK has become a critical issue. Our climate change ambitions, the importance of energy sovereignty and the cost-of-living crisis all point to a need for speed in delivering more green, more secure and more affordable energy.

“The momentum of the first six months of 2022 and our record of achievement now gives us our biggest ever investment pipeline of green energy assets to help deliver the Government’s energy strategy and net zero for the UK.

“As a direct result, we now need at least 1,000 people to join us in new positions over the next 12 months to design, build and operate this green energy infrastructure, and that’s why today we’re issuing our biggest ever call for green recruits right across the country to fulfil our ambitions.”

The announcement came as ScottishPower posted a 2.6% rise in EBITDA to £924.6 million in the first six months of the year.

However, the retail side of the business saw its Ebitda collapse by 60% to just £54.3 million.

“The inability to pass on the high energy costs due to the price cap mechanism continues to lead to strain on earnings,” it said.

