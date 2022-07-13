Rio Residential launches to shake up sector

Agency launch

Promoted content |

Alex McKie, Judy Shields and Stuart Drysdale

Fusion Group of Companies, whose Drysdale & Company commercial property agency deals exclusively with the hospitality sector, has branched out into residential property sales.

It has teamed up with property professional Judy Shields, to jointly launch Rio Residential. As with Drysdale & Company, which is headed up on a day to day basis by Stuart Drysdale, Rio Residential will be a stand alone company within the Fusion umbrella.

Ms Shields has been working in the residential property sector at a senior level for the last eight years. Latterly she was senior associate director with Strutt & Parker in Edinburgh, having also spent time with McEwan Fraser as a residential and commercial property surveyor.

Her career has also seen her work as client relationship manager (restructuring) at KPMG, and area director for Clyde Property in Stirling.

With listings already under way from Stirling, down through Edinburgh, and to the Scottish Borders, Rio Residential will cover all aspects of residential sales, including redevelopment projects, property sourcing and off market.

Ms Shields said she is looking forward to bringing a new approach to the property industry with a complete one-point-of-contact service, adopting the way brokerages operate in the US, Australia and Dubai.