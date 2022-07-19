Rennie demands Gupta guarantees disclosure

Pressure on Holyrood

Sanjeev Gupta: investigated

The Scottish government has been asked whether it will follow UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng by withdrawing guarantees offered to steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta

Following an investigation, the state-owned British Business Bank recommended Mr Kwarteng terminate guarantees on £400m of loans Greensill Capital made to companies linked to Mr Gupta.

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has now called on the Scottish Government to set out the steps that it is taking to protect Scottish public finances and the taxpayer over similar arrangements.

The Scottish Government provided hundreds of millions of pounds of financial guarantees to Mr Gupta’s GFG Aliance at Lochaber and is exposed for clean-up costs at its Lanarkshire steel mills.

Mr Rennie said: “The financial arrangements between the SNP Government and the GFG alliance are mired in secrecy. I have repeatedly asked for details of the steps ministers have taken to protect our hard earned taxes but I have been blocked at every corner.

“We were promised 2,000 jobs at Lochaber in return for hundreds of millions of pounds of financial guarantees, but those jobs have not materialised.

“The SNP Government’s cack-handed approach to the Lanarkshire steel mills means that we could be exposed to millions of pounds for the environmental clean-up.

“The industrial intervention strategy of this government is not a good one, which is why we need to be told more.

“The UK Government have taken action and been open about it so why can’t the Scottish Government do likewise?”

A response has been requested from the Scottish Government