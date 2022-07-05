Rennie calls for petrol price comparison site

Letter to minister

Prices have soared above 200p in some areas

Scottish Liberal Democrat Economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has called on the Scottish Government to follow the lead of the Northern Ireland Assembly and introduce a price checker to help motorists cope with rising fuel costs.

Mr Rennie’s call comes as the price for a litre of petrol and diesel rose beyond £2 in some areas of Scotland.

In Northern Ireland a publicly-funded online tracking service lets motorists know the cheapest fuel on offer in their local area, which has forced pump owners to keep their prices competitive.

In a letter to Scotland’s Transport Secretary Michael Matheson, Mr Rennie said: “Fuel prices are continuing to rise and we must take action now to help Scottish motorists facing increasing costs.

“The Northern Ireland price checker, which is run by the Consumer Council, is an excellent model that helps to tackle rising petrol prices. This model has contributed to motorists in Northern Ireland paying 35p less than Scottish motorists in June.”

Mr Rennie added: “The checker helps consumers find the best deals for fuel and it drives down prices. It must be independent of the government, but the Scottish Government should help it to get established quickly.”