Renaissance Care focuses on expansion

Care homes

Scottish care home group, Renaissance Care, has revealed a number of appointments and promotions as it looks to double the size of the business over the next three years.

Following the recent announcement of expansion plans across the group, a range of roles have been filled, alongside a number of promotions.

Scott Birnie has been hired as financial controller; Nina Mclean becomes people service manager and Kirstene Feenan, pictured, has been promoted to head of marketing.

Gordon Ritchie has become head of property and Stuart Middleton has been appointed catering and dining operations manager.

Renaissance Care recently announced a review across its 16 homes. Staff across the homes are now being offered a range of new benefits including flexible working, a pay review across all roles, and a health and wellbeing package.

The business has moved to a bigger and more modern office for its office-based staff. It is hoped the improved space will increase staff wellbeing and will accommodate future growth and expansion.

Executive chairman, Robert Kilgour wants to increase the portfolio to 30 homes across Scotland using new multi-million-pound bank facilities and £30m of additional acquisition funding.

The group, which currently operates 16 care homes in Scotland with around 1,200 staff, will spend more than £6m over the next three years on major refurbishments, kitting out its existing care homes with new windows, full LED lighting, improved insulation, boilers, and better heating controls as part of an energy efficiency drive.

It also revealed plans to spend £8m, subject to gaining planning permission, on six major projects – adding a further 56 bedrooms, among other related improvements, at six of its homes.