Rangers ready to cash in on defender Bassey

Ajax in £20m deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Interest: Calvin Bassey

Rangers are set to cash in on prime asset Calvin Bassey, with Ajax prepared to pay in excess of £20m for the Nigerian internationalist.

The 22-year-old has been attracting interest after impressing for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in the run to the Europa League Final – English Premier League side Brighton are also understood to be keen – though the Dutch champions are now leading the race for the defender’s signature.

Rangers paid Leicester City less than £300,000 for the stopper three years ago and any deal in the £20m bracket will represent a sound piece of business.

Bassey, who has two years of his contract left, was omitted from Rangers’ squad for the friendly win at Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, with Van Bronckhorst revealing the situation is moving quite quickly.

“We felt it was better for all if we left Calvin behind,” said the Ibrox boss, who sold Joe Aribo to Southampton last week for £10m.

“We are in talks with clubs that are interested. It looks like Calvin is moving on. The chances Calvin will leave are very, very high.

“The most important thing is that the club is doing everything in their best interest, and that means we might sell. We heard about the interest in Calvin this week from different clubs.

“You know that if you have players who perform well the interest will come.

“It went to a level where the club thinks the deal might be happening, so that’s why I spoke to Calvin and decided to leave him home. We just wait to see what will happen in the coming days.

“You always have to be ready because you just never know when you are going to lose players. You have to have your list ready for possible players coming in. I think we are well prepared for anything that can happen.

“For Calvin it’s a nice move and for the club as well business-wise, it’s what you want to do.”

Ajax will play in the group stages of the Champions League this season after winning the Eredivise title.