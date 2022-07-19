Rangers draw Belgians, Celtic add new faces

Football round-up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Rangers hope for another sustained run in Europe

Rangers will meet potentially tough opposition in Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

The Brussels club, owned by Tony Bloom, the Brighton & Hove Albion chairman, were pipped to the league title by Club Brugge after playing in the top flight for the first time in 48 years.

Rangers return to the Champions League group phase for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The first leg will be played on 2 or 3 August in Belgium, with the return fixture in Glasgow on 9 August.

Meanwhile, Turkish club Galatasaray are said to have launched an £8 million bid for Glen Kamara, which is likely to be rejected.

In the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League Dundee United have been drawn against either AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City, of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Motherwell will face either Sparta Prague or Viking FK from Norway, should they get past Sligo Rovers in the second round.

Celtic continued strengthening their squad by agreeing a loan deal for the 23-year-old German centre half Moritz Jenz who will move to Glasgow from Ligue 1 club Lorient for the season, according to French sports paper L’Equipe.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is also close to landing Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, making the pair Celtic’s sixth and seventh signings of a busy summer as Celtic prepare for a robust challenge in the Champions League.

There would be no transfer fee for free agent Mooy, nor for Jenz, consistent with the manager’s eye for a bargain.

Mooy was capped several times by Australia when Postecoglou was the national manager. He had a spell at St Mirren a decade ago and had also had spells with Manchester City and Huddersfield Town before moving to Brighton & Hove Albion and then on to Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League.