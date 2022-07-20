Rangers and BBC end seven-year dispute

Media dispute

By a Daily Business reporter |

BBC Scotland will resume full coverage of Rangers

Rangers and BBC Scotland have resolved their long-running feud which will see reporters from the corporation welcomed back to Ibrox.

The BBC has apologised for failure to meet “editorial standards” and now hopes to have a positive relationship with the club from the start of next season.

The dispute began in 2015 when Rangers banned BBC journalist Chris McLaughlin over what they claimed were misleading and unbalanced reports.

One particular match report focused on fans’ behaviour which upset Rangers management who banned the corporation from the stadium.

The BBC responded by boycotting matches which continued during Rangers’ rise through the leagues and Premiershp title victory.

In February 2020 there was further fury over comments made by presenter and former Hearts and Hibs player Michael Stewart about a member of the Ibrox backroom staff. The BBC and Mr Stewart later apologised.

The BBC said: “A disagreement between BBC Scotland and Rangers FC has limited the BBC’s ability to report from Ibrox Stadium over a long period of time.

“The BBC and Rangers FC have now agreed that it is in the best interests of the BBC’s audiences and Rangers supporters everywhere for the BBC and the club to resolve the dispute and to provide the fullest possible coverage of all Rangers’ matches.

“The BBC is committed to reporting the Scottish Premiership fully and fairly across all clubs.

“However, it recognises that the club has genuine concerns about the accuracy and balance of some coverage.

Rangers also issued a statement saying it acknowledged the recognition of past errors and the BBC apology, as well as the recent apology from Mr Stewart. It added it expected reporting at Ibrox to resume for the 2022-23 season.