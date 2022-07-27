Parsley Box cuts loss but revenue falls

Declining orders

Investor: Chris van der Kuyl

Shares in ready meals service Parsley Box, headed by Kevin Dorren and Chris van der Kuyl, crashed by about 20% in early trade after it cut first half EBITDA losses, but said revenue fell sharply as new and repeat customers fell away.

Revenue was down from £14m last year to £9.6m. Orders from existing customers fell from £11m to £8.7m while new customer income was down from £3m to £900,000.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was reduced by 42% to £2.1m (H1 2021: £3.6m).

The Scotland-based group initiated new promotion campaigns – including a tie-up with Wimbledon – cut the cost of its meals and has frozen prices until September, but will reduce other marketing acquisition activities from Q4 should the high cost of customer acquisition continue.

Chairman van der Kuyl and CEO Dorren backed a new issue of shares and the company said it remains well funded and will run the business to focus on cash while seeking opportunities to adjust the ongoing marketing mix.

Mr Dorren said: “We have continued our product innovation at pace to increase the opportunities for customers to order from us, and remain focused on balancing investment in customer acquisition and maintaining cash reserves, whilst we navigate the challenging consumer environment.

“We recently brought down the price of a range of customer favourite meals to £2.95 to help alleviate the rising cost of living, and have frozen all prices until September. We remain well funded.”

Shares in Parsley Box plunged to a new low in the first hour of trading on AIM, down 3.45p (19.71%) at 14.05p.