Opperman again refuses meeting with WASPI

Pensions campaign

WASPI won an Ombudsman’s ruling on the case

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has again snubbed campaign group Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) by declining a meeting on the issue.

Kerry McCarthy, MP for Bristol East became the latest to ask what discussions there have been with the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman who ruled last year that women born in the 1950s were victims of maladministration by the Department for Work and Pensions. Rupa Huq, Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton, was given the same response last month.

The group is campaigning for a one-off compensation payment for those women affected by the DWP’s failure to adequately communicate the changes to State Pension Age from 60 to 66 in time for women to make fresh retirement plans.

Mr Opperman has already declined requests for a meeting and this week responded in parliamentary answer, saying that the publication of the Ombudsman’s stage two report is a matter for the Ombudsman and that it would not be appropriate to comment whilst the investigation is ongoing.

WASPI chair and finance director Angela Madden said: “We are grateful for MPs such as Kerry McCarthy’s continued support for the WASPI campaign.

“Our members are understandably getting frustrated by Opperman’s stubborn refusal to engage with the issue and are beginning to conclude that the Government is just choosing to ignore the issue rather than rectify it when they can.

“The Ombudsman has already been found guilty by the DWP of maladministration of the communication changes to women’s State Pension age. Despite this, the Government is refusing to meet with campaigners to agree on fair and fast compensation.”