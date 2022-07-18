Update:

Legal action

Mortgage owners sue TSB over interest rates

By a Daily Business reporter | July 18, 2022
TSB Edinburgh

TSB is facing legal action

TSB Bank is facing a legal action worth up to £800 million brought by customers who claim they were locked into mortgages with ‘excessively high’ interest rates.

Six years since Edinburgh-based TSB bought a £3.3bn book of mortgages from Northern Rock, about 200 homeowners whose policies have been administered by TSB’s ‘Whistletree’ brand have issued claims for around £50,000 each in what they claim is overpaid interest.

Harcus Parker, a law firm of specialist group action solicitors which is bringing the case in the High Court, told City AM that up to 27,000 individuals could join the Whistletree claims litigation.

… more follows

