Miller named UWS principal and vice-chancellor

Education

Professor James Miller, an academic and higher education leader, has been appointed principal and vice-chancellor of the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), starting 1 November.

Professor Miller (pictured) has a substantial leadership track record, having been deputy vice-chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University since August 2015, previously holding a range of other senior roles including director of the Open University in Scotland and chief executive of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

He is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, a member of the Institute of Directors, and was a founder member of the British Council’s digital advisory board.

Beginning his career as a clinical nurse in Edinburgh, he held a series of roles in healthcare before embarking on a career in higher education and is believed to be the first nurse to be appointed as a university principal and vice-chancellor in Scotland.

He said: “The University’s enviable record on widening participation has seen it transform the lives of thousands of students as well as the economic and social wellbeing of the communities it serves in Scotland, the UK and globally.

“Our focus will be to build on the achievements of staff and students in taking the University into the next exciting phase of its history.”