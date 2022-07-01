Michie stepping down at energy group OEUK

CEO leaving

Deirdre Michie meeting the Chancellor in Aberdeen this week

Deirdre Michie has announced that she will be leaving Offshore Energies UK after almost eight years as chief executive.

During her tenure, she has championed the offshore oil and gas sector and its role in the energy transition, including delivery of the North Sea Transition Deal, a landmark agreement between industry and government, which supports the move to low-carbon energy.

OEUK will now begin the recruitment process, so that her successor will be in position at the beginning of 2023.

Ms Michie said: “It has been an extraordinary privilege to represent this industry through some of the most challenging times that it has had to deal with in its history.

“Working with the team at OEUK, our members and our stakeholders, I consider we have raised the bar in the way this industry and OEUK have continued to evolve, embracing the energy transition while at the same time helping to underpin the UK’s security of energy supply.”

Arne Gurtner, senior vice president UK and Ireland offshore at Equinor and OEUK board co-chair, said: “On behalf of OEUK’s board and our members, I’d like to thank Deirdre for her excellent leadership that has been central to her successful championing of the sector through its ups and downs.”

Sian Lloyd Rees, UK MD Aker Offshore Wind and OEUK Board co-chair added: “We will continue to push forward positive change for our industry and Deirdre leaves a strong foundation upon which we can build.”

Sir Ian Wood, Chairman of ETZ, said: “Under Deirdre’s leadership, OEUK has established itself as a hugely respected organisation and a trusted voice for its members and the wider energy industry, particularly across the North East of Scotland, and indeed the UK.”