Lottery winner claims record £195m prize

Life-changing win

By a Daily Business reporter |

The record win has been broken twice this summer

The winner of the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million — the biggest National Lottery win – has come forward to claim the life-changing prize.

It was not known whether the claimant is a single ticket-holder or part of a syndicate or where the ticket was bought. Information will not be released unless the ticket-holder chooses to go public.

The winning numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12. One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the national lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news. Last night saw history made with the biggest-ever national lottery prize won by a UK player, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve received a claim.

The winner will be as rich as the musicians Eric Clapton and Robbie Williams, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, and richer than Sir Tom Jones, the singer whose wealth was put at £180m, and Adele, with a fortune of £150m.

The previous record-holders were a couple from Gloucestershire, Joe and Jess Thwaite, who won £184 million in May this year.