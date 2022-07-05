Lord Advocate ‘lacks confidence’ in indyref powers

Legal view

Supreme Court is being asked to rule on powers (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s chief law officer has referred legislation on holding another independence referendum to the Supreme Court after revealing that she “does not have the necessary degree of confidence” that the Scottish Government can stage a second referendum without Westminster permission.

Dorothy Bain QC referred the matter on the day that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her “route map” to a second independence referendum, but the Lord Advocate’s filing has just been published by the Scottish Government.

The Lord Advocate has asked the Supreme Court to decide if the matter is devolved under the Scotland Act 1998.

In her filing, she said: “There will remain uncertainty and scope for argument about the powers of the Scottish Parliament. That is not in the best interests of the people of Scotland or of the United Kingdom.

“In these circumstances, the Lord Advocate has determined that it is appropriate for her to obtain a judicial determination from the Supreme Court.

“The Lord Advocate needs to have the necessary degree of confidence that a Bill would be within devolved competence in order to ‘clear’ such a statement. In the present case, the Lord Advocate does not have the necessary degree of confidence.”