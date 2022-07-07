Logan named government’s chief entrepreneur

Enterprise focus

Kate Forbes and Mark Logan

Mark Logan, a former Skyscanner executive and current digital adviser to the Scottish Government, has been appointed Scotland’s first chief entrepreneur.

He will aim to ensure government policy aligns with the needs of start-up founders, encourage ministers to pursue an entrepreneurial agenda in the public sector, and ensure it is embedded in the education system.

The initial two-year post is a key plank in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation and will embrace the forthcoming Stewart Review of women in enterprise.

Announcing the appointment during a visit to the Inverness Creative Academy, Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “The appointment of a chief entrepreneur will ensure entrepreneurship is instilled within the Scottish Government and future policy making.

“Mark Logan will be a brilliant asset to the Scottish Government. We’ve already drawn on his expertise in developing the STER report [Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review] and enhancing Scotland’s tech credentials.

“Now we are ready to take this to the next level and ensure entrepreneurial thinking and skillsets are enshrined in the curriculum and across the public, private and social enterprise sectors.”

Mr Logan, who was chief operating officer at search engine company Skyscanner, said: “I am looking forward to building upon my existing role with the Scottish Government, working in partnership with our business community to boost entrepreneurialism across the economy.

“There are so many innovative, creative enterprises across Scotland, and part of the task ahead is to provide the best possible environment in which they can thrive.

“A still greater opportunity is to free the untapped entrepreneurial potential of our people, and to ensure that every citizen has equal access to that opportunity.”