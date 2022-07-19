Liquidators called in as Terry Healy Group fails

Firm collapses

By Terry Murden and Paul Kiddie |

Terry Healy Group worked across a number of trades

Terry Healy Group, the Edinburgh-based building contractor, has collapsed and all staff are understood to have been made redundant.

FRP Advisory has been appointed joint provisional liquidator today and the company has ceased trading with immediate effect. It is understood that the staff were given the news at the end of last week.

The company was active in a range of trades from roofing and plumbing to door and window fitting.

Last November it acquired Custom Build Solutions (CBS), an established all-trades building & home improvements company, also based in Edinburgh.

CBS directors Paul Browne and Danni Moss joined in senior posts and all staff and clients move across to Terry Healy.

Callum Angus Carmichael and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory have been appointed joint liquidators.

… more follows