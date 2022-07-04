Lawrie graduate makes grade for St Andrews

The Open

Paul Lawrie with Claret Jug on Royal Yacht Britannia (pic: Terry Murden)

One of the graduates from Paul Lawrie’s foundation has secured a place alongside him at the forthcoming 150th Open at St Andrews.

David Law will tee up in his first major after claiming one of the three places on offer to players not already exempt who finished in the top 10 of the Horizon Irish Open on Sunday.

Lawrie, who set up his foundation two years after lifting the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999, said: “It’s great news for the foundation that someone’s come through to not only get on Tour and then win on Tour, but then play in his first major.”

Lawrie has been supporting The 150th Open Championship Claret Jug Tour which was on display on board the Royal Yacht Britannia ahead of this year’s tournament at St Andrews.

It will also be displayed in Edinburgh at HSBC in Hanover Street on 5 July and at the City Art Centre on 6 July.

The Jug Tour has included schools, golf clubs, city centres and HSBC branches across the UK and Ireland.

LIV Golf rebels are expected to keep up the attacks on DP World Tour and CEO Keith Pelley this week ahead of the Open which takes place between 14 and 17 July.

Pelley revealed a set of sanctions against the 16-strong group that includes Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson chose to make the Saudi switch.

Those who have made the switch to the Saudi events were fined £100,000 and banned from competing in the upcoming Scottish Open, following in the footsteps of their American counterparts at the PGA Tour, who have issued suspensions to the rebel group.

After receiving their punishments, Poulter and co were said to be pursuing legal avenues to overturn the decision.