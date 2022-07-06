Kelso hires biotech veteran Cameron as chair

Pharmaceuticals

Tom Stratford and Gordon Cameron

Kelso Pharma, the specialty drugs business, has appointed life sciences veteran Gordon Cameron as non-executive chairman.

A senior executive with 25 years’ board level experience in private equity and listed businesses, Mr Cameron has worked in the UK and US, primarily in biotech and pharmaceutical services.

He spent his early career with Ernst & Young and several years in investment banking with Rothschild before becoming CFO and then CEO of FTSE-250 international vaccines company Acambis.

Over the past 15 years he has been CFO with Quotient Sciences, a private-equity backed international CDMO and CRO. During his time there, revenues grew fifteen-fold.

Commenting on the appointment, Kelso Pharma CEO, Tom Stratford, said Mr Cameron “brings extensive industry experience, as well as a deep understanding of growing businesses under private equity ownership.

“Gordon’s experience, skillset and knowledge demonstrate the calibre of people we’re looking to work with at Kelso Pharma.

“We aim to provide medicines that improve the lives of patients on a daily basis and we look forward to working with Gordon as we continue to grow the business.”

Mr Cameron added: “I’m very excited to be joining Kelso Pharma at a busy and pivotal time for the business as they look to grow, both organically and by acquisition.

“With the aim of providing value-added medicines to the market in an ethical manner with people at the heart of decision making aligns with my own values and I’m looking forward to playing a part in driving Kelso Pharma’s growth.”