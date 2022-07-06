CABINET CRISIS
Johnson sacks Gove in bid to cling on to power
Boris Johnson has sacked his Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove for backing the rebels demanding he leave office.
The embattled Prime Minister’s shock move indicated the extent to which he is determined to cling on to his job.
Mr Gove has remained loyal to Mr Johnson since he became Prime Minister, despite running against him in the 2016 and 2019 Tory leadership races.
This evening he joined a group of ministers and former ministers urging Mr Johnson to leave Downing Street as the list of resignations edged over 40.
David Mundell, the former Scottish Secretary, resigned from his role as trade envoy to New Zealand, just weeks after making his first visit to the country following his appointment,.
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart was among the latest to resign.
The 15 ministers who have resigned is the most in a single day. The previous record was 11 ministers in 1932.
As news of Mr Gove’s sacking spread around Westminster, it emerged that 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady and senior figures including chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris had told mr Johnson that the “game is up”.
Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was among the group that also included Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
He was warned that he would likely lose another confidence vote and should agree to a ‘more dignified exit’ by setting his own timetable.
But Mr Johnson told them he is going nowhere, effectively daring them to call another confidence vote and saying he will focus on the “hugely important issues facing the country”. There are claims he has told friends ‘if you are going to die, go down fighting’.
Before the clashes, the 1922 bosses stopped short of changing party rules so that the leader can face another vote of confidence immediately – but made clear they are ready to do so quickly if necessary.
Giving evidence to the powerful Liaison Committee before returning to Downing Street, the PM insisted that “of course” he will still be in office on Thursday.
“I cannot for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away… particularly not when you have a mandate of the kind we won two, three years ago,’ Mr Johnson said.