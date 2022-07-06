Johnson hanging by a thread as Tory MPs quit

CABINET CRISIS

Boris Johnson at PMQs today

Boris Johnson’s grip on power was weakening by the hour as more Tory MPs resigned government posts and backbenchers planned a change in the rules to unseat him.

The 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers will meet at 5 pm today to consider allowing another vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson, possibly as early as next week.

Following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid last night, the list of departures grew well into double figures.

Treasury minister John Glen told the Prime Minister that he had a “complete lack of confidence” his continuing leadership of the country.

“In his letter of resignation, the Tory MP for Salisbury said Boris Johnson’s ‘poor judgement’ made it ‘impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience'”.

Johnson loyalist Tom Hunt submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister and called for him to resign, stating “events of the past week have been the straw that has broken the camel’s back”.

Earlier, Kensington MP Felicity Buchan resigned from her role as parliamentary private secretary to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Bookmaker Boyle Sports said Mr Johnson was now 1/10 From 2/1 to leave Downing Street. Johnson supporters and optimists can get odds of 6/1 about him still being in the role on 1 January.

Lord Gavin Barwell, the former chief of staff to Theresa May said he believed Mr Johnson could be gone by the summer, stating that the upcoming elections to the 1922 Committee may lead to a second vote of no confidence before recess.ts to succeed in the future.

Departures so far:

Cabinet ministers

Rishi Sunak – Chancellor

Sajid Javid – Health Secretary

Ministers

John Glen – Treasury and City Minister

Robin Walker – Minister for School Standards

Will Quince – Minister for Children and Families

Alex Chalk – Solicitor General

Ministerial aides

Felicity Buchan – parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Business Secretary

Laura Trott – PPS to the Transport Secretary

Jonathan Gullis – PPS to the Northern Ireland Secretary

Saqib Bhatti – PPS to the Health Secretary

Nicola Richards – PPS to the Department for Transport

Virginia Crosbie – PPS at the Welsh office

Others

Bim Afolami – vice-chair of the Conservative Party

Theo Clarke – trade envoy to Kenya

Andrew Murrison – trade envoy to Morocco

Comment: Zahawi to seek quick fixes, but has eye on the big prize