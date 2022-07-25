Investment plans ‘need backing of new PM’

Tax plea

Manufacturers plan to invest more

Investment intentions have improved as manufacturers put plans in place to see them through an anticipated global slowdown, according to the latest data.

CBI economist Anna Leach says it is now important for the new Prime Minister to build on these ambitions through tax incentives and reform of the rating system.

A new survey by the CBI and Accenture reveals that growth in manufacturing output and orders eased in the quarter to July, slowing to more typical rates of expansion following a period of exceptionally strong growth over the previous year. Optimism within the sector fell for a third consecutive quarter.

However, investment intentions generally improved, and employment within the sector continued to grow “at a robust pace”, though less quickly than expected last quarter (for the third quarter running).

Concerns over shortages of labour and shortages of components and materials remained acute, but off their recent highs.