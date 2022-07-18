Industrial units help H1 deals to four-year high

54% hike

Pinnacle at EuroCentral was among the big industrial deals in the first half

Scottish commercial property enjoyed its best first half of the year for investment volumes since 2018 as the market continued its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new analysis from Knight Frank.

It found that £1.2 billion of deals were agreed between January and June this year, 54% higher than the same period last year.

The figure is also 21% ahead of the five-year average – albeit, this was skewed by low investment volumes during 2020 and, to a lesser degree, 2021.

Overseas investors represented more than two-thirds (68%) of the total investment figure, equivalent to £843 million, with UK property companies the second most active buyers, totalling £296m – 23.9% of overall investment volumes.