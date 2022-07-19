Hydrogen car factory hope for Aberdeen

Greenport plan

Hugo Spowers and revolutionary Rasa car

One of the world’s most innovative cars could be built at an 800-job factory in North East Scotland if the region secures green freeport status, it has been claimed.

Riversimple – which has developed the pioneering Rasa hydrogen vehicle – is in active talks about locating a 150,000 sq ft manufacturing plant in Aberdeen.

Representatives from the company will join parliamentarians and business leaders at a private business breakfast in the Palace of Westminster today, hosted by Banff & Buchan MP David Duguid – as the region takes its Green Freeport campaign to London.

The Riversimple plant would produce more than 5,000 vehicles per year. The company is currently beta testing a small fleet of Rasas, with a new car also under development for production.

The company’s founder, Hugo Spowers, believes the two-seater eco coupe is “the most energy efficient car on the planet”, and the BBC’s Top Gear has billed it as “the car which wants to save the world”.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Oxford University trained engineer and entrepreneur Mr Spowers – who was made an MBE in June – has visited North East Scotland to scope out potential sites after being invited by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Riversimple has since signed a letter supporting the North East Scotland Green Freeport bid, saying the tax status, together with the world-leading energy sector supply chain already based in the region, would “significantly increase” the likelihood of the company investing.

“One of the locations we are considering for the establishment of operations is the North East of Scotland,” the letter states.

“We are in discussions with regional partners about the possibility of establishing a manufacturing plant…encouraging the clustering of supply chain companies and other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) within the hydrogen sector.”