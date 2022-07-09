Grimstone keen for new public-private sector role

Ex-minister's 'sadness'

Lord (Gerry) Grimstone chairing a meeting of Standard Life

Lord Grimstone, former chairman of Standard Life, said he is still keen to play a part in bringing the public and private sectors together.

He was among more than 50 government ministers and advisers who resigned from the government this week, stepping down as minister for investment at the Department for International Trade, a role that involved travelling the world drumming up overseas investment.

His supporters told Sky News he had resigned from Boris Johnson’s government, not because he could not work with him but because without his support he had no option but to leave.

Unlike those who criticised the outgoing Prime Minister, the City grandee was quick to praise him for his “tremendous support” that had allowed his team to succeed in winning close to £50 billion of inward investment since his appointment in March 2020.

“The whole thing is incredibly sad,” he told The Times. “I was brought in by the PM to do a job and he’s given me tremendous support. He employed and equipped me and allowed me to set up a fantastic team. But with him stepping down things are different. I’m kind of old fashioned in that respect. I’m not a career politician.”