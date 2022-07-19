Grangemouth offers container boost for exporters

Maiden service

The Skylight vessel was the first to provide the new service

Scotland’s exporters are expected to benefit from a new container service operating through the port of Grangemouth.

The Skylight container vessel’s arrival in the port marks the maiden call of a weekly Scottish Express (SCX) service via Teesport to Rotterdam, and will be capable of handling about 20,000 containers per annum.

Port of Grangemouth, which handles 30% of Scottish GDP, is proposed as a strategic site for a new Forth Green Freeport.

The SCX service has been secured with the CMA CGM Group, a global logistics company, and its subsidiary, Containerships, the European multimodal transport business.

Commenting on the new service, Derek Knox, head of operations at Scottish Ports, said: “The additional shipping capacity created from this new direct freight service to Europe will play a key role in fulfilling the demands of the Scottish market trading with European and International destinations.”