Gillespie Macandrew adds Taylor to partnership

Scottish law firm, Gillespie Macandrew, has appointed experienced construction lawyer Ross Taylor to its partnership with effect from 5 July.

Mr Taylor, pictured, joins from law firm Wright Johnston & Mackenzie after 20 years’ experience advising developers, contractors and other SMEs on a broad range of contentious and non-contentious construction matters.

He previously ran his own firm for several years and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an accredited mediator.

Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “His considerable skills and experience in the sector bolster our existing construction offering for clients.”