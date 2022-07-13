GDP defies recession fear | Wetherspoon | ITV, BT probe

Daily Business Live

8.15am: London lower

The FTSE 100 opened sharply, 64 points down at 7,146.49, despite better than expected GDP figures (see below).

7.50am: GDP rises

The UK economy grew 0.5% in May, defying predictions that it was sliding into recession.

Analysts had predicted growth of just 0.1% after it contracted by 0.2% in April.

Growth in the construction industry and a large rise in GP appointments helped to boost the services sector by 0.4%, the Office for National Statistics said. Consumer-facing sectors continue a downward trend with a further 0.1% contraction.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said the UK economy had “rebounded” with growth across the main sectors.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “It’s always great to see the economy growing but I’m not complacent. I know people are concerned so we are continuing to support families and economic growth .

“We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK.”

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “This shows how growth is still far too slow, when we urgently need to get our economy back on track.

“Over the last decade, Tory mismanagement of our economy has meant not only that growth has plummeted, but that living standards have fallen and real wages have failed to rise.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said: “Economic growth in May was stronger than expected. However, GDP data is volatile at the moment.

“This is in part due to the impact of the Jubilee bank holidays, and this noise will continue to obscure the true state of the economy over the next few months. In reality, CBI surveys and real-time data point to subdued economic momentum.

David Bharier, Head of Research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Today’s monthly GDP growth figure of 0.5% is welcome news but masks serious underlying issues of growing imbalances within the economy.”

7.45am: Integrated Graphene invests in foam technology

Scotland-based Integrated Graphene is investing up to £8 million in scaling up its revolutionary 3D Graphene foam manufacturing process to meet surging global demand from the human diagnostics and energy markets.

7am: AMTE battery deal

AMTE Power, the Thurso-based commercial battery cell manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with engineering services company MAHLE Powertrain for the supply of Ultra High Power cells to support the development of next generation electric vehicles.

This MoU is the latest in a series of commercial opportunities announced by AMTE Power and is further endorsement of the company’s UHP cell as it looks to scale up production in support of the drive towards net zero.

The business gave a further hint at building a gigafactory. It said it “anticipates providing a further update later this year on its manufacturing capabilities that will enable it to produce its cells in the UK at industrial scale.

7am: Wetherspoon sees costs lower than inflation

Pubs chain JD Wetherspoon said income had improved but offered a cautious note on trading.

“Many people predicted a boom in pub sales when lockdowns and restrictions ended, due to pent-up demand, but recovery for many companies has been slower and more laborious than was anticipated,” it said in an update.

Contrary to expectations, sales in major city centres, apart from London have been stronger than suburban locations or smaller towns.

Like-for-like sales in the first 11 weeks of quarter 4 were down 0.4%, compared to the same, pre-pandemic, period in 2019.

Losses for the current financial year (FY22) will be higher than expected at approximately minus £30m, reflecting higher labour, repair and marketing costs.

The group said that inflation has “proved to be far higher and more intractable than anyone anticipated”. However, the group believes its “overall costs will increase by less than the current rate of inflation in FY23”.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, commented: “It’s been an incredibly tough couple of years for Wetherspoons, but there are signs it is now emerging from the abyss with sales finally recovering to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter.

“However, just as one major threat recedes, another starts to rear its ugly head – inflation. The group’s costs base is far higher today than it was a couple of years ago, this means it will make a higher than expected loss this year.”

7am: ITV and BT in competition probe

ITV and BT are among those being investigated for allegedly breaking competition law in sports broadcasting.

The Competition & Markets Authority said the probe relates to the purchase of freelance services to support production and broadcasting of sports content.

The watchdog said: “At this stage the CMA believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law. The CMA has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections to any party or parties.”

ITV noted the announcement and said it is “committed to complying with competition law and is cooperating with the CMA’s inquiries”.

Global markets

Stocks made slight gains across Asia on Wednesday while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar as investors awaited a US inflation report.

The monthly consumer price numbers will be the main focus of attention on how they will affect the Federal Reserve’s interest rate thinking ahead of its next meeting on 27 July.

The euro was at $1.00350 on Wednesday, as investors remained focused on whether it would fall below one US dollar for the first time since 2002.

Oil prices paused their overnight declines. Brent crude was little changed at $99.60 a barrel with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude at $95.89.