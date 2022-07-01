FTSE 100 opens lower | Oil prices under pressure

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8am: London lower

London equities opened the second half of the year as the first ended with a further fall. The FTSE 100 was down almost 60 points at the open at 7,110.60.

A number of reports on the economy are due later which will influence the market’s direction.

Wall Street closed sharply lower as the S&P 500 delivered its worst first first-half performance in more than half a century (see below).

Global markets

Oil giants which have been propping up the FTSE 100 index may come under pressure as crude headed for its third week of declines.

Oil prices eased lower as OPEC+ stuck to its planned 648,000 barrel increase in August. Brent oil was quoted at $108.95 a barrel Friday morning, down sharply from $114.74 a barrel at the London equities close.

Wall Street closed sharply lower as the S&P 500 index delivered its worst first first-half performance in more than half a century, down a further 0.88% on the day and 20.6% over the last six months.

The Nasdaq Composite was 1.33% softer while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.82% of its value. Full story here

The latest falls in the US followed comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the European Central Bank forum and broad hints at aggressive rate rises to tackle inflation.

Thursday’s key focus was last month’s core personal consumption expenditures index, the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation, which revealed personal incomes in the US had continued to grow steadily but showed spending had come in lower than expected.

Better news from China where a lifting of Covid lockdowns led to manufacturing activity expanding at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output. Factories have been racing to meet recovering demand.

However, Asia’s markets took their cue from the US and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was flat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 2%.