Fountainbridge | Glenlivet Estate | PREM Group

Property round-up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Offices for early stage firms

Public views are being sought on the proposed regeneration of the former brewery site fronting the Union Canal in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Cruden Homes (East) and bid partner Buccleuch Property were confirmed last year as preferred developers for the project that will include 464 homes, including a minimum of 150 affordable homes and community space.

It will also feature commercial amenities and 100,000 sq ft of office space which will provide space for early-stage tech companies.

The developers will work with 7N Architects, Etive Consulting Engineers, and environmental design consultants, Atelier Ten.

Glenlivet Estate review

Crown Estate Scotland has begun a community-focused project to explore how the Glenlivet Estate might evolve over the next 30 years.

The 23,000 hectare estate lies between the Cromdale and Ladder Hills in Morayshire, and falls largely within the Cairngorms National Park. It incorporates two large settlements, Tomintoul and Glenlivet, and activities include farming, forestry, and tourism.

The project – called Glenlivet Estate 2050 – will examine how the estate could develop in order to support local priorities.

Apartments acquired

Hospitality operator PREM Group has acquired a block of apartments in Edinburgh to add to its Premier Suites portfolio.

Currently known as Fountain Court, the flats will become the 16th location for the Dublin-based company.

The move comes after it secured a major investment from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group in December. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is the first by the group following the Fortress investment.

The first phase of the renovation should be completed by January. Following the renovation, the property will join the group’s premium Premier Suites portfolio, comprising 1,300 rooms across the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.