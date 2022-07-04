Firms shelve investment and likely to lift prices

Chambers survey

Firms expect profits to fall

Companies have shelved plans to invest as confidence in profitability has taken a “significant knock”, according to a new survey.

Almost a third (28%) of firms expect profits to fall said the British Chambers of Commerce whose latest analysis showed key economic indicators “flashing red”.

More than four out of five of the 5,700 firms questioned cited inflation as a big concern. Two-thirds of firms expect their prices to rise in the next three months.

Declining confidence in business performance has affected plans to increase investment, with three in four of those questioned saying they have no plans to do so.

Shevaun Haviland: not too late to act

Three quarters of companies had no plans to increase investment in machinery or equipment.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the Chambers of Commerce, said: “The red lights on our economic dashboard are starting to flash. Nearly every single indicator has seen a deterioration since our last survey in March.

“Business confidence has taken a significant hit and fears over inflation and cost pressures are at new record highs.

“But it is not too late for the Government to take action to help businesses through these challenging times and put the economy on a more stable footing.