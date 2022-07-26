Update:

Exception named a Top 50 global firm

By a Daily Business contributor | July 26, 2022
Scott McGlinchey and Alasdair Hendry of Exception
Scott McGlinchey and Alasdair Hendry of Exception (pic: Terry Murden)

UK digital transformation firm, Exception, has been recognised as one of the Top 50 services firms worldwide and among six in the UK by The Consulting Report (TCR).

The awards organisation gave the Edinburgh-based business the coveted accolade, honouring it as amongst “the most experienced and respected in the IT industry.”

Exception was launched in 2002 and has established a proven track record in delivering high quality, innovative digital solutions and services.

The 50 award recipients all provide IT-related services, but they are each unique in the way they design and deliver their solutions, the awards organisation said. It added that these “exceptional firms” bring unmatched service and support, year-after-year, and deserve recognition.

The Consulting Report chose Exception across service firms that “provide their clients with software development, cloud migration and integration, data analytics, and application development, among many other services.”

A tremendous accolade in digital and cloud solutions

Exception CEO, Scott McGlinchey, said: “This is a tremendous accolade and reflects the great work everyone does at our cloud and digital solutions business. I feel proud of the achievement, and this truly is an entire company team award.”

Since its inception, the TCR Awards have achieved industry-wide recognition among corporate executives, management consultants, CTOs, CIOs, IT services professionals, institutional investors and private capital firms.

Today, the awards are understood to be among the most respected accolades that can be achieved by a consulting industry executive, company or other professional.

