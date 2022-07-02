Ex-Rangers keeper Goram loses cancer battle

Dies at 58

Andy Goram: voted best keeper

Former Rangers and Scotland international Andy Goram has died after losing his battle with cancer. He was 58.

Goram made 260 appearances for the Ibrox club between 1991 and 1998, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

In a 1999 supporters’ poll, he was voted the Greatest Rangers Goalkeeper of all time, and after retirement, was still a regular face around Ibrox on match days.

Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play with distinction for Hibernian from 1987 to 1991 prior to his move to Ibrox.

After Rangers, he played for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Hamilton Academical, Coventry City, another spell at Oldham, Queen of the South and finally Elgin City.

His spell at Palmerston, home of Queen of the South, saw him become the first player to complete the set of Scottish medals when he claimed a Challenge Cup medal to go alongside winners’ prizes in the Scottish top flight, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

Goram won 43 caps for Scotland and was the first-choice goalkeeper for both Euro 92 and Euro 96 in Sweden and England respectively for the Scots.

He is a member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, and was named both the Scottish PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year in 1992/93 – arguably the strongest campaign in Rangers’ history.

Goram also won international caps for Scotland as a cricketer, and remains the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.