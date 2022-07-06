Edinburgh hit as BA cancels more summer flights

Holiday turmoil

Edinburgh is among hardest hit

British Airways has cancelled hundreds more scheduled services – including flights between London and Edinburgh – as the staffing crisis in the industry shows no signs of abating.

The airline has withdrawn 52 flights between London and Edinburgh, a further 58 to Dublin and 54 to Amsterdam up to 15 July.

Nice and Milan are also among the hardest hit by the latest wave of cancellations which are likely to exceed several thousand by October as airlines plan for a Friday deadline on retaining slots.

A BA spokesperson said: ‘We took pre-emptive action earlier this year to reduce our summer schedule to provide customers with as much notice as possible about any changes to their travel plans.

“As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions. We’re in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund.”

Friday is the deadline for airlines to cancel summer flights without having to hand back unused ‘slots’, with BA currently holding the majority of permits to take off from and land at Heathrow, The Independent reports.

But rival airlines are unlikely to step it and take the slots as it would mean having to launch new flights and the further expense of their marketing.

As a result, fares are expected to continue rising as availability falls.