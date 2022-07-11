Economist questions data on Scottish economy

'inconsistencies'

Tony Mackay: shares Daily Business’s concerns over data

A Scottish economist has shared concerns raised by Daily Business over inconsistencies in data on the Scottish economy.

Independent operator Tony Mackay has written to EY over its research on foreign direct investment, stating that he believes it “seriously misrepresented” the situation in Scotland.

His intervention came after Daily Business highlighted the wide differences in reported data.

More discrepancies emerged today after new research on equity investment revealed a huge difference on an earlier survey.

Data from Scottish Enterprise showed it rose by 36% to £690 million last year against £509m in 2020.

Research published by the British Business Bank just three weeks ago showed a sharply steeper increase,(74%) but to a significantly smaller level £549m.

Scottish Enterprise says its data is based on research by Beauhurst and is compared with the other nations and regions of the UK. It said the figures showed “Scotland’s vibrant investment market is amongst the best performing across the nations and regions of the UK”.