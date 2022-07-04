easyJet boss quits amid further airport chaos

COO resigns

Holidaymakers have faced big delays

EasyJet’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew has quit as the airline faces pressure to reduce flight disruption.

Britons trying to fly abroad once again faced huge waits at airports across the UK

Former Ryanair executive Mr Bellew, resigned from easyJet, one of the worst hit by cancellations, some just hours before flights were due to depart.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said today: ‘I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well. Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.”

Trade union Unite claimed last month that there was a “lack of leadership” within easyJet.

The Luton-based airline confirmed that David Morgan has been appointed as interim chief operating office, reporting directly to Mr Lundgren.

