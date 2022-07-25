Drakeford contradicts Labour indyref2 plan

Party accused

Mark Drakeford: can democracy be denied?

Labour was accused of being divided over Scottish independence after Wales’ First Minister backed SNP calls for a second referendum.

Mark Drakeford said that denying the Scottish people a vote was questionable after the SNP won an election on an independence ticket.

Ian Murray, Labour’s shadow Scottish Secretary, said Labour leader Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader had made it clear that there would be no poll.

But Paul McLennan, SNP MSP for East Lothian, said: “Respecting the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland should not be ground-breaking, but Mark Drakeford has set himself apart from democracy deniers Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer by recognising the cast-iron mandate delivered for a referendum.”

Mr Murray, Edinburgh South MP, said: “Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer speak for the Labour Party in Scotland and the UK and are clear – no deals and no referendum.

“We will never dance to the tune of those who seek to divide Britain.

“Any politician who thinks the answer to the problems our country faces after 12 years of Tory government is to put up borders between us is wrong.”