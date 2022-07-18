Delayed Wavegarden gets £26m SNIB backing

Project to go ahead

Wavegarden will built at a disused quarry

A delayed plan to build a water-based leisure facility in a disused quarry has secured a financing deal that will enable the project to finally go ahead.

Wavegarden Scotland, which was expected to open to near Ratho, Edinburgh, this year is now scheduled for a summer 2024 opening after receiving £26 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Senior lender OakNorth Bank is supporting the construction of the facility with an £25.2m loan.

Backing is also being provided by BAE Systems Pension Fund IM which will purchase the park through a sale and lease back arrangement once construction is complete.

Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Leisure, the company behind the project, said: “Wavegarden Scotland will be a dynamic new leisure destination, whether you are in or out of the water.