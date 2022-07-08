Dale and Fisher among promotions at DM Hall

Surveying

Steven Dale and Greg Fisher

DM Hall Chartered Surveyors has announced a number of promotions with two director appointments and six raised to associate status.

The two directors are Steven Dale and Greg Fisher. Mr Dale joined the business as a graduate surveyor in September 2013. He became a qualified chartered surveyor in May 2016 and focuses on the valuation of residential properties in the North East of Scotland.

Mr Fisher, who is based in the Irvine office joined DM Hall in February 2015, after making a career change. He is a qualified chartered surveyor working on all aspects of residential valuation, throughout Ayrshire and on Arran.

John McHugh, managing partner, said: “In Steven and Greg we have two exceptional young professionals who have demonstrated their expertise as chartered surveyors and will, I am certain, continue to make a tremendous contribution to the success of our firm over the coming years.”

The six associates are: Lesley Coghill, who provides residential surveying and valuation services in Caithness, North Sutherland and Orkney, Roger Davis, a residential surveyor based in the Aberdeen office, Jennifer Campbell, head of rural agency based in Bridge of Allan, Calum Allmond, head of architectural services based in Dunfermline, Kevin Masson, a residential surveyor based in the Irvine office, and Duncan Clow, a farm and estate valuation specialist based in Bridge of Allan.